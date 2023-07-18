Futuristic technology showcased at Chengdu Universiade: 3D-printed figurines
Numerous cutting-edge products and services have been deployed to facilitate the upcoming Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games. Among them, lifelike 3D-printed figurines have emerged as an eye-catching product at the Universiade Village.
To create a personalized figurine, a person stands in a booth where 800 photos from various angles are captured within 3 seconds. Employing cloud modeling technology, these photos are converted into a 3D digital model, which is then transformed into a vivid figurine by a full-color 3D printer. Athletes celebrating their birthdays during the Games will receive their own 3D-printed figurines free of charge, serving as unique birthday gifts.
Check out the video to delve into the impressive 3D-printing technology showcased at the Chengdu Universiade!
