A 3D cat show in Wuhan
(People's Daily App) 15:57, January 09, 2023
This 3D cat show is so impressive that many pedestrians stop walking to watch it in Wuhan, Hubei Province. No need to use any goggles.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)
