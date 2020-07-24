Football exhibition match in SW China’s Qionglai broadcast live through glass-free 3D technologies for global audience

A football exhibition match between two local teams of the Chinese Football Association (CFA) China League was held in a wetland park in Tianfu New Area in Qionglai, Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan province, and broadcast live for global audiences through glass-free 3D technologies on July 21.

Qionglai city, the host of the game, also held a signing ceremony for major projects of this year during the event.

As one of the important warm-up activities of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the game with star players marked the first football game to be broadcast live through glass-free 3D technologies in the New Century Global Center, a multipurpose complex in Chengdu.

Cloud Vision Networks Technology Corporation (CVN), a world-leading glass-free 3D technologies research and development company based in east China’s Shanghai, provided technical support for the live broadcast.

The company will also be the sole service provider for the live broadcasting and global rebroadcasting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar through glass-free 3D technologies.