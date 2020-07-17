Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Apple News

England to host Wales in international football friendly in October

(Xinhua)    09:24, July 17, 2020

The England men's senior football team will play against Wales at Wembley in an international football friendly on October 8, announced the FA on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to be played behind closed doors in keeping with the current guidelines of the British government.

The Three Lions will return to action this autumn to kick-start the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League campaign. They will travel to Iceland to face their first opponent in Group A2 on September 5. The other two teams in the group are Denmark and Belgium.

The FA has confirmed that England's home fixtures in Group A2 will also be staged at Wembley and all are scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

England were set to play friendlies against Italy, Denmark, Austria and Romania during the first part of this year, but all four matches did not go ahead because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both England and Wales have qualified for the final stage of Euro 2020, which has been postponed by one year until the summer of 2021.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York