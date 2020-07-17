England to host Wales in international football friendly in October

The England men's senior football team will play against Wales at Wembley in an international football friendly on October 8, announced the FA on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to be played behind closed doors in keeping with the current guidelines of the British government.

The Three Lions will return to action this autumn to kick-start the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League campaign. They will travel to Iceland to face their first opponent in Group A2 on September 5. The other two teams in the group are Denmark and Belgium.

The FA has confirmed that England's home fixtures in Group A2 will also be staged at Wembley and all are scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

England were set to play friendlies against Italy, Denmark, Austria and Romania during the first part of this year, but all four matches did not go ahead because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both England and Wales have qualified for the final stage of Euro 2020, which has been postponed by one year until the summer of 2021.