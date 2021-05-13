Oracle launches world's first ad measurement technology for 3D in-game environments

Xinhua) 09:20, May 13, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. computer technology corporation Oracle on Wednesday announced the world's first ad measurement technology for 3D in-game environments to help marketers better understand advertising performance in video games.

The latest updates to Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) include impressions delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) measurement for PC, mobile, and web-based gaming environments in Oracle Moat Measurement, the announcement said.

"As the gaming industry continues to grow and become a key area of investment for advertisers, it's crucial that advertisers can measure whether an ad was served to a human and detect any fraudulent ad activity inside games," said Derek Wise, Chief Product Officer of Oracle Advertising.

"We're proud to be able to equip advertisers with the confidence and tools they need to make more informed buying decisions to reach these highly engaged audiences," he added.

In-game ad revenue is expected to hit 56 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, according to recent data from Omdia, a global research company based in London. By measuring impressions and GIVT, advertisers can make more informed decisions around their investments and better protect ad spend, Oracle said.

