New energy self-driving buses debut at Chengdu Universiade Village

People's Daily Online) 11:20, July 18, 2023

With the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games just around the corner, smart transport services are being initiated to support the event. New energy autonomous buses will shuttle visitors between the delegation services center and the transportation support center. Each bus can accommodate approximately 10 people and maintain a controlled speed of under 20 kilometers per hour.

These buses, outfitted with numerous radars and cameras, have 360-degree visibility without blind spots. With a reaction time of 0.1 seconds, three times faster than an average human driver, these advanced vehicles are intended to provide a safer commuting experience for visitors.

Photo shows a new energy autonomous bus at the Universiade Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Zheng)

Photo shows an interior view of a new energy autonomous bus at the Universiade Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

Photo shows an interior view of a new energy autonomous bus at the Universiade Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

