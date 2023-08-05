Three elephants die after being electrocuted in India
Villagers look at the carcasses of elephants that died due to electrocution at Rani area on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's northeastern state of Assam, on Aug. 4, 2023. Three elephants died here after being electrocuted on Friday, local officials said. (Str/Xinhua)
Forest officials examine the carcasses of elephants that died due to electrocution at Rani area on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's northeastern state of Assam, on Aug. 4, 2023. Three elephants died here after being electrocuted on Friday, local officials said. (Str/Xinhua)
Flowers are seen placed by locals on the carcass of an elephant that died due to electrocution at Rani area on the outskirts of Guwahati, India's northeastern state of Assam, on Aug. 4, 2023. Three elephants died here after being electrocuted on Friday, local officials said. (Str/Xinhua)
