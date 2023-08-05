Chengdu Universiade | China's Wang clinches men's hammer throw title

Xinhua) 10:13, August 05, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Qi secured the men's hammer throw title with 73.63 meters, while Viktoria Forster of Slovakia won the gold in the women's 100m hurdles with 12.72 seconds at the Chengdu Universiade on Friday.

Wang expressed his satisfaction with his performance and believed that there is still room for improvement. "I will work hard to improve my skills for greater breakthroughs in the future," he said.

Chinese hurdler Wu Yanni renewed her personal best record with 12.76 seconds to win a silver medal in the women's 100m hurdles, and the time also qualified her for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"The Universiade is hosted in my hometown. I am very happy to have the opportunity to participate in the Olympics," Wu said at a press conference after the competition.

In the men's 400m hurdles final, Peng Ming-yang from Chinese Taipei won the gold medal with 48.62 seconds, while China's Xie Zhiyu from Peking University finished third.

"This bronze medal is valuable to me. I will learn from the experience and prepare for the upcoming international competitions," Xie said.

Elsewhere, Swiss Angelica Moser seized the women's pole vault gold with 4.62 meters, Australia's Cara Feain-Ryan claimed the victory in the women's 3,000m steeplechase with 9:46.02, while the men's and women's 200m gold medals went to South Africa's Isadore Matsoso with 20.36 seconds and Nikola Horowska of Poland in 23.00 respectively.

Gold medalist Nikola Horowska (C) of Poland, Silver medalist Marlena Granaszewska (L) of Poland and bronze medalist Banele Withney Shabangu of South Africa compete during the Women's 200m Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Banele Withney Shabangu of South Africa celebrates after the Women's 200m Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Albane Dordain of France, Angelica Moser of Switzerland, Berenice Petit of France and Chen Qiaoling of China (from L to R) pose after the Women's Pole Vault Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Isadore tsebo Matsoso (R) of South Africa and Nishi Yudai of Japan pose after the Men's 200m Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Angelica Moser of Switzerland celebrates during the Women's Pole Vault Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Angelica Moser of Switzerland competes during the Women's Pole Vault Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

