Home>>
Chengdu Universiade champions low-carbon practices with 'Magic Cube'
(People's Daily Online) 10:32, July 27, 2023
Did you know that recycling just one plastic bottle can reduce carbon emissions by 30 grams? Moreover, the energy saved from recycling a single plastic bottle can power a household light bulb for six hours. In its commitment to hosting an eco-friendly sporting event, the Chengdu Universiade has introduced an innovative recycling machine known as the "Low-Carbon Magic Cube." This installation encourages participants to deposit recyclable items like paper cups, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans by rewarding them with points for their contributions. These accumulated points can then be exchanged for unique souvenirs, fostering a greater sense of sustainability and environmental responsibility.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Futuristic technology showcased at Chengdu Universiade: 3D-printed figurines
- New energy self-driving buses debut at Chengdu Universiade Village
- Counting down to Chengdu Universiade: Dong'an Lake Sports Park
- A glimpse into Main Media Center for Chengdu Universiade
- FISU official: Chengdu Universiade to be "once in a lifetime experience"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.