Chengdu Universiade champions low-carbon practices with 'Magic Cube'

People's Daily Online) 10:32, July 27, 2023

Did you know that recycling just one plastic bottle can reduce carbon emissions by 30 grams? Moreover, the energy saved from recycling a single plastic bottle can power a household light bulb for six hours. In its commitment to hosting an eco-friendly sporting event, the Chengdu Universiade has introduced an innovative recycling machine known as the "Low-Carbon Magic Cube." This installation encourages participants to deposit recyclable items like paper cups, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans by rewarding them with points for their contributions. These accumulated points can then be exchanged for unique souvenirs, fostering a greater sense of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

