Athletes compete at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 10:17, August 05, 2023

Decio Andrade of Portugal competes during the Men's Hammer Throw Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Dawid Pilat of Poland competes during the Men's Hammer Throw Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Nikola Horowska (C) of Poland celebrates after the Women's 200m Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Banele Withney Shabangu of South Africa celebrates after the Women's 200m Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Gold medalist Nikola Horowska (C) of Poland, Silver medalist Marlena Granaszewska (L) of Poland and bronze medalist Banele Withney Shabangu of South Africa compete during the Women's 200m Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Albane Dordain of France, Berenice Petit of France, Angelica Moser of Switzerland and Chen Qiaoling of China (from L to R) pose after the Women's Pole Vault Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Angelica Moser of Switzerland celebrates during the Women's Pole Vault Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Berenice Petit of France competes during the Women's Pole Vault Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Athletes compete during the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Angelica Moser of Switzerland competes during the Women's Pole Vault Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Amlan Borgohain (2nd R) of India competes during the Men's 200m Final of athletics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

