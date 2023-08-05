We Are China

Chengdu Universiade | China, Japan will meet in women's volleyball final

Xinhua) 10:39, August 05, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- After beating their respective opponents on Friday, Japan and China will meet in the women's volleyball final at the Chengdu Universiade.

Japan edged past Brazil 3-2 (27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-9) after one hour and 59 minutes in the semifinals.

Brazil's Camila Dos Santos got the game-high 28 points, but her side still failed to stop Japan which has five players scoring in double-digits.

The other semifinal match saw China take a comfortable victory over Poland 25-20, 25-15, 25-15.

China's Zhou Yuetong got the game-high 12 points while Wang Wenhan pocketed 11 points.

"I can see the improvement of our team game by game, including the mentality adjustment and technical progress," said the Chinese team coach Zhao Yong.

The women's volleyball final will be held on Sunday.

