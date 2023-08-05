Chengdu Universiade | China into last four of men's volleyball

August 05, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- With three players getting double digits, China smashed Portugal 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-17) to make the semifinals of the Chengdu Universiade men's volleyball tournament here on Friday.

Chinese captain Zhang Jingyin had 15 points to lead the game.

China was once 22-16 down in the first set, but Zhang served for three consecutive points to help China cut the deficit.

"It's very rare to get three points in a row by serving. I'm happy to make it. At that time, my coach told us to believe in ourselves and put more pressure on our rivals," said the Chinese team's captain.

Elsewhere, Poland swept past Ukraine 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-19), Italy defeated Argentina 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21) and Iran won a tough battle over Germany 3-2 (29-27, 25-27, 28-26, 15-25, 15-13).

In the semifinals on Saturday, Poland meets Iran while China competes with Italy.

