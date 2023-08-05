Highlights of fencing competitions at Chengdu Universiade

August 05, 2023

Shao Yaqi (L) of China competes with Choi Jiyoung of South Korea during the Women's Sabre Individual final of fencing at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Shao Yaqi (L) of China celebrates after the Women's Sabre Individual final of fencing against Choi Jiyoung of South Korea at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Shao Yaqi (L) of China competes with Choi Jiyoung of South Korea during the Women's Sabre Individual final of fencing at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Shao Yaqi of China celebrates after the Women's Sabre Individual final of fencing against Choi Jiyoung of South Korea at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Shao Yaqi of China celebrates after the Women's Sabre Individual final of fencing against Choi Jiyoung of South Korea at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

Cheung Ka Long (L) of China's Hong Kong competes during the Men's Foil Individual final of fencing against Pierre Loisel of France at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

Cheung Ka Long (L) of China's Hong Kong celebrates after the Men's Foil Individual final of fencing against Pierre Loisel of France at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

