Highlights of swimming competitions at Chengdu Universiade
Li Bingjie of China competes during the Women's 1500m Freestyle final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Li Bingjie of China celebrates after the Women's 1500m Freestyle final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Li Bingjie of China waves to the spectators during the awarding ceremony for the Women's 1500m Freestyle of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Noemi Cesarano of Italy competes during the Women's 1500m Freestyle final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Anita Gastaldi of Italy competes during the Women's 200m Individual Medley final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Anita Gastaldi (front) of Italy reacts after the Women's 200m Individual Medley final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Adela Krystyna Piskorska of Poland competes during the Women's 100m Backstroke final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Adela Krystyna Piskorska (R) of Poland hugs Camila Rodrigues Rebelo of Portugal after the Women's 100m Backstroke final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the Men's 200m Breaststroke final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Qin Haiyang of China reacts after the Men's 200m Breaststroke final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Qin Haiyang of China celebrates after the Men's 200m Breaststroke final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Qin Haiyang of China waves to the crowd after the Men's 200m Breaststroke final of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Zhang Yufei of China competes during the women's 100m butterfly semifinal of swimming at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
