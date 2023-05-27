Myanmar, China hold business forum to boost private sector cooperation

Xinhua) 10:05, May 27, 2023

Representatives from Myanmar and China attend a signing ceremony of business agreements during a forum on Myanmar-China trade cooperation in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on May 26, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

NAY PYI TAW, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A forum on Myanmar-China trade cooperation was held here on Friday to further promote private sector cooperation between the two countries.

By strengthening private sector cooperation, the two countries' bilateral trade cooperation will increase, Daw Naw Muta Kapaw, director-general of the Myanmar Trade Promotion Organization under the Ministry of Commerce, said at the forum.

The Myanmar Trade Promotion Organization is mainly working on promoting Myanmar's foreign trade, she said, adding that it also supports the two countries' businesspersons to get business opportunities by participating in the trade fairs.

Speaking at the forum, Tan Shufu, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said that China and Myanmar have "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship, and the two countries continue to promote trade cooperation.

China is Myanmar's largest trading partner and one of Myanmar's top foreign investors as well as Myanmar's biggest export market. The two countries also have many opportunities to cooperate in such fields as agriculture and production, he said.

Traders and private companies from Myanmar and China also signed business agreements during the forum.

Participants pose for a group photo during a forum on Myanmar-China trade cooperation in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on May 26, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liu Ning)