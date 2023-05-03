China supports Myanmar in maintaining stability, promoting development: FM

May 03, 2023

NAY PYI TAW, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that China has always supported Myanmar in maintaining stability and promoting development.

At a meeting with former Chairman of the Myanmar State Peace and Development Council Than Shwe, Qin said viewing the development of China-Myanmar relations from a strategic height, China has always been a good neighbor, good friend and good partner of Myanmar, and has always supported the Southeast Asian country in maintaining stability and promoting development.

China respects Myanmar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports Myanmar in advancing its domestic peace process, and stands ready to continue providing assistance to Myanmar in safeguarding independence, maintaining political stability and realizing sustainable development, said the Chinese foreign minister.

The Chinese side is willing to work with Myanmar to build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, he added.

For his part, Than Shwe appreciated China's good-neighborly friendship with Myanmar and its strong support for Myanmar's socio-economic development. He expressed hope that the two neighbors could carry forward the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship, strengthen friendly cooperation and push for more fruitful bilateral ties.

