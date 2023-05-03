China supports Myanmar in maintaining stability, promoting development: FM
NAY PYI TAW, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that China has always supported Myanmar in maintaining stability and promoting development.
At a meeting with former Chairman of the Myanmar State Peace and Development Council Than Shwe, Qin said viewing the development of China-Myanmar relations from a strategic height, China has always been a good neighbor, good friend and good partner of Myanmar, and has always supported the Southeast Asian country in maintaining stability and promoting development.
China respects Myanmar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports Myanmar in advancing its domestic peace process, and stands ready to continue providing assistance to Myanmar in safeguarding independence, maintaining political stability and realizing sustainable development, said the Chinese foreign minister.
The Chinese side is willing to work with Myanmar to build a China-Myanmar community with a shared future, he added.
For his part, Than Shwe appreciated China's good-neighborly friendship with Myanmar and its strong support for Myanmar's socio-economic development. He expressed hope that the two neighbors could carry forward the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship, strengthen friendly cooperation and push for more fruitful bilateral ties.
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Myanmar agree to promote comprehensive strategic cooperation
- UN Security Council must act with caution on Myanmar: Chinese envoy
- Chinese scholarship program benefits university students in Myanmar
- Over 37.55 mln people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Myanmar
- China donates lighting equipment for Myanmar's Shwezigon Pagoda
- Myanmar reports 132 new COVID-19 cases
- People celebrate Thadingyut lighting festival in Myanmar
- Streets flooded after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar
- Documentary festival on China held offline in Myanmar
- Over 1.2 mln people remain displaced in Myanmar: UN
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.