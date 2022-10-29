Myanmar reports 132 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:31, October 29, 2022

YANGON, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar confirmed 132 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 631,367, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that health authorities tested 10,059 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 1.31 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 19,481 on Friday as one new death was reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 605,349, including 198 new recoveries on Friday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.

