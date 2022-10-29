Home>>
Myanmar reports 132 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:31, October 29, 2022
YANGON, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar confirmed 132 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 631,367, according to the Ministry of Health on Friday.
The ministry said in a statement that health authorities tested 10,059 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 1.31 percent.
The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 19,481 on Friday as one new death was reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 605,349, including 198 new recoveries on Friday.
The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People celebrate Thadingyut lighting festival in Myanmar
- Streets flooded after heavy rains in Yangon, Myanmar
- Documentary festival on China held offline in Myanmar
- Over 1.2 mln people remain displaced in Myanmar: UN
- Myanmar extends state of emergency for another 6 months
- Myanmar seizes large quantity of drugs
- Myanmar exports over 322,650 tonnes of rice in April-June
- Chinese FM expounds on stance on Myanmar issue
- Myanmar's traditional water festival kicks off
- In pics: Wingabaw Elephant Camp in Myanmar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.