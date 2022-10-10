Home>>
People celebrate Thadingyut lighting festival in Myanmar
(Xinhua) 10:17, October 10, 2022
People light candles on the full moon day of Thadingyut lighting festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
People watch a firework show during the Thadingyut lighting festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
People visit a park during the Thadingyut lighting festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
