We Are China

People celebrate Thadingyut lighting festival in Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:17, October 10, 2022

People light candles on the full moon day of Thadingyut lighting festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

People light candles on the full moon day of Thadingyut lighting festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

People watch a firework show during the Thadingyut lighting festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

People visit a park during the Thadingyut lighting festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)