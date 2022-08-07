Documentary festival on China held offline in Myanmar
YANGON, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The first China Documentary Festival, with the theme of telling the story of China's development, kicked off at a Chinese culture center here this week.
The documentary festival was aimed at promoting Myanmar people's understanding about China and enhancing bilateral relations and friendships between the peoples of both countries, said Xu Ling, who is in-charge of the Chinese culture organization.
Two documentary films with Myanmar subtitles were screened during the event, which also featured a Chinese Culture Quiz program, a photo show marking the establishment of China-Myanmar diplomatic ties, and a library tour program.
In addition, the event showed the videos of Chinese traditional and classic dances -- China Beyond Your Imagination and Beautiful China, which depict China's beautiful natural landscapes, profound historical cultures, distinctive traditions and customs, as well as beautiful dances.
