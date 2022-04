Myanmar's traditional water festival kicks off

Xinhua) 09:24, April 14, 2022

Dancers perform during the water festival in Yangon, Myanmar, April 13, 2022. Myanmar's traditional water festival kicked off across the country on Wednesday morning. (Xinhua/U Aung)

