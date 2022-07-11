Myanmar seizes large quantity of drugs

YANGON, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar authorities seized 1,875 kilograms of sodium acetate in Shan State, a police statement said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint police force confiscated sodium acetate worth 3.75 million kyats (2,027 U.S. dollars) and arrested five suspects in Lashio township on Saturday.

On Friday, 1.1 kilograms of heroin worth 16.5 million kyats (8,918 U.S. dollars) and 30,000 stimulant tablets worth 15 million kyats (8,108 U.S. dollars) were seized in Nawnghkio township in the same state. One suspect was captured on the spot, while another one remained at large.

Moreover, anti-narcotic agents seized 171.648 million kyats (92,782 U.S. dollars) worth of 85,824 stimulant tablets along with two suspects in Maungtaw township of Rakhine State on Saturday, it said.

The suspects were charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law.

