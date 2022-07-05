Myanmar exports over 322,650 tonnes of rice in April-June

YANGON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar exported about 322,650 metric tons of rice and about 227,890 metric tons of broken rice in the first three months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) on Monday.

In June, the Southeast Asian country exported 83,926 metric tons of rice and 62,168 metric tons of broken rice to countries including China, the Philippines, Belgium and France.

The country exported 94,691 metric tons of rice and 58,815 metric tons of broken rice in May, while it exported over 144,030 metric tons of rice and 106,912 metric tons of broken rice in April, official data showed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myanmar has shipped most of its exported rice and broken rice via sea routes, showed the MRF data.

In June, the country shipped 125,374 metric tons of rice and broken rice via sea routes, while it exported only 20,720 metric tons of rice and broken rice via land border gates.

In Myanmar, rice is the most cultivated crop followed by beans and pulses, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Myanmar exported its rice to China, Japan, European Union countries, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, African countries and Middle Eastern countries, according to the MRF.

