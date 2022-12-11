Chinese scholarship program benefits university students in Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:38, December 11, 2022

YANGON, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Bank of China (BOC) scholarships and grants program has been officially launched in Myanmar's commercial city of Yangon, benefiting 100 students of the University of Yangon.

Wine Thiri Aung, a freshman in international relations and political science, is one of the 100 scholarship recipients.

"In times of difficulties for our studies, the grants we received now are greatly helpful for us to continue our studies," she said.

On behalf of her fellow students, Wine expressed thanks to the BOC for providing the grants at the scholarship launching ceremony.

"We will use the grants for our education, and we will strive to become outstanding persons," she said, adding that they will try hard to contribute to Myanmar's development.

Khin Chit Chit, prorector of the University of Yangon, also delivered words of thanks to the BOC for providing the scholarships and grants.

Currently, there are many difficulties arising across Myanmar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

"There were many students who didn't continue their studies due to financial difficulties," she said. "The scholarships program is greatly helpful for poor students to continue their studies until completion."

She also thanked the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) Myanmar Office for jointly organizing the BOC scholarships launching ceremony, saying the office is implementing more than 10 projects, including the Paukphaw scholarship program, the China-Myanmar friendship award program, the panda pack project, and the smiling children project.

Speaking at the event, Than Than Swe, governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM), expressed thanks to the BOC for its contribution to Myanmar's education sector.

"The scholarship program not only directly benefits the recipients but also indirectly benefits their families and social economics and human resources development of the country," the CBM governor said.

Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said China has provided scholarship programs for Myanmar students via various channels and opportunities to study in China, helping the Southeast Asian country build its talent pools for further development.

China stands ready to continue cooperation with Myanmar in education and humanitarian fields, and supports Myanmar universities and institutions in deepening cooperation with their Chinese counterparts, the ambassador said.

Senior executive officers from the BOC and the China Foundation for Rural Development also joined the event via video link from Beijing and Hong Kong respectively.

The BOC program provides financial assistance to 100 students from the University of Yangon every year through scholarships and grants for the next four years.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)