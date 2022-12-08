Over 37.55 mln people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Myanmar

Xinhua) 14:31, December 08, 2022

YANGON, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar has vaccinated more than 37.55 million people for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, data from the Ministry of Health showed.

The figures comprised over 30.78 million people aged 18 and above and more than 6.76 million people aged under 18 years old, the ministry said.

The health ministry confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 633,369 on Wednesday.

It added that health authorities tested 6,624 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.42 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,488 on Wednesday as no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country reached 607,901, including 24 new recoveries on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)