China donates lighting equipment for Myanmar's Shwezigon Pagoda

Xinhua) 16:53, November 29, 2022

YANGON, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Consulate General in Myanmar's Mandalay has donated lighting equipment for Shwezigon Pagoda, a famous Buddhist stupa.

A handover ceremony was held at the Shwezigon Pagoda in Mandalay's Nyaung-U township in central Myanmar on Monday.

The donation included LED boards and LED light slides for displaying Myanmar's artworks and picturesque scenes of Bagan, an ancient city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mandalay.

Speaking at the ceremony, Myanmar's Union Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture U Ko Ko expressed thanks to China for the donation.

Chinese Consul General Chen Chen also attended the ceremony.

