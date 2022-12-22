UN Security Council must act with caution on Myanmar: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council must always act with caution over Myanmar, said a Chinese envoy on Wednesday after the council adopted a resolution on Myanmar that demands an immediate end to all forms of violence throughout the country and urges restraint and de-escalation of tensions.

China had to abstain from the voting as it had concerns about the draft resolution, said Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

In terms of format, China believes that under the current circumstances, it would be more appropriate for the Security Council to adopt a presidential statement instead of a resolution. In terms of the content of the draft, even after revisions, its tone still lacks balance, Zhang said in an explanation of the vote.

"The Security Council must always act with caution," he said. "Blindly using the council to exert pressure or even threatens with sanctions will only intensify confrontation and antagonism, complicate the situation, and prolong the crisis. The council has learned hard lessons in dealing with hot-spot issues such as Libya."

Zhang said there is no quick fix to the Myanmar issue, let alone any external solution, adding that neither democratic transition nor national reconciliation can be achieved overnight as both require time, patience and pragmatism.

The international community should adhere to promoting peace talks and, on the premise of respecting Myanmar's sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity, play a constructive role in facilitating rational dialogue and bridging differences among all parties in Myanmar, he said.

Myanmar is a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and ASEAN has a unique advantage in dealing with Myanmar-related issues, he said.

He added that the international community should continue to listen to the bloc's views, support its unity and leadership, and allow time and space for ASEAN to build consensus.

Noting that China and Myanmar are connected by mountains and rivers, and China's policy of friendship toward Myanmar is for all its people, Zhang said China sincerely hopes that Myanmar will enjoy political and social stability, with its people living in peace and prosperity and the country achieving development and revitalization.

Since the change in Myanmar's political situation, Zhang said that China has always maintained an objective and impartial attitude, worked hard to promote peace talks, and did its best to help Myanmar respond to the pandemic and improve livelihoods.

China expects the Security Council to seek a political settlement and focus more on safeguarding the Myanmar people's fundamental interests and the region's prosperity and stability, said the envoy.

