Chinese FM to visit Myanmar, attend SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India

Xinhua) 10:54, May 03, 2023

BEIJING, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Myanmar and travel to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting from May 2 to 5, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday.

Qin's visit to Myanmar is aimed to further follow through on the outcomes of President Xi Jinping's historic visit to Myanmar in January 2020, deepen practical cooperation in such fields as economy and livelihood, and support Myanmar's efforts to maintain stability, revitalize the economy, improve people's lives, and realize sustainable development, according to foreign ministry spokesperson's remarks in a statement.

The upcoming SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held on May 4 and 5 in Panaji, the capital of Goa, India. At the meeting, Qin will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit, the statement said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)