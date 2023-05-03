Chinese FM meets UN special envoy for Myanmar

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Noeleen Heyzer, special envoy of the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) for Myanmar, in Beijing, capital of China, May 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Noeleen Heyzer, special envoy of the secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) for Myanmar, in Beijing on Monday.

Qin said that with internal and external factors intertwined, the Myanmar issue is complex and has no "quick fix." He called on the international community to respect Myanmar's sovereignty, and support all parties in Myanmar, within the constitutional and legal framework, to bridge differences and resume the political transition process through political dialogue.

Qin said the international community should respect the mediation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and promote the implementation of its five-point consensus on Myanmar.

He stressed the need to act prudently and pragmatically to prevent the escalation and spillover of the crisis, adding that China will continue to support and help the special envoy in her good offices.

Heyzer said that the effort to resolve the Myanmar issue should be led by Myanmar, and that the will of its people should be respected.

The UN appreciates China's important role in promoting the settlement of the Myanmar issue and hopes that China will continue to make contributions to Myanmar's peace, stability and development, said the special envoy.

