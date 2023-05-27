Sci-tech forum promotes Sino-German cooperation

FUZHOU, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The third Sino-German Sci-tech Forum was held in Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, from Wednesday to Thursday.

Themed "Creating a New Future of Sino-German Sci-tech Cooperation: Mutual Support for Common Development," the forum attracted more than 200 participants from the two countries.

Three parallel forums at the event focused on the primary areas for Sino-German cooperation, including the digital economy and intelligent manufacturing, new energy and automobile industry development, life sciences, and new medicine.

"China is still an attractive market. It has created many favorable policies to attract foreign direct investment. Many German companies see the value of being present in China," said Michael Schumann, chairman of the board of the German Federal Association for Business Development and Foreign Trade (BWA).

China has taken the lead in several technological fields, so it is vital for German companies to stay connected, profit from the innovations, and innovate with Chinese partners, Schumann added.

The forum was organized by the Western Returned Scholars Association.

