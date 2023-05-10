Chinese FM calls on China, Germany to jointly oppose "new Cold War"

Xinhua) 08:28, May 10, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang (L) shakes hands with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during their meeting in Berlin, Germany, on May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

BERLIN, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday called on China and Germany to stick to the right path, jointly oppose the "new Cold War" and "decoupling economies or severing supply chains," and inject confidence and impetus into world peace and prosperity.

Qin made the remarks during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

China and Germany are both among the major countries with global influence, Qin said, noting that the two countries should strengthen dialogue and cooperation under the current international situation featured with interwoven turmoils.

The two sides should join hands to make a good preparation for the seventh round of China-Germany inter-governmental consultation, accumulate achievements and make comprehensive plans for practical cooperation in various fields in the future, he added.

Facing various global issues and challenges, countries should cooperate rather than confront, should mutually respect rather than finger-point at each other, Qin said.

Baerbock said Germany attaches great importance to bilateral high-level exchanges as well as exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and looks forward to holding the seventh round of Germany-China inter-governmental consultation, which will be the first post-pandemic offline consultation and the first between the new governments of the two countries.

She said Germany is ready to work with China for positive outcomes of the consultation with a focus on joint efforts, sustainability and action, especially in promoting cooperation on climate change, energy transformation, biodiversity and youth exchange.

The two sides exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue. Qin elaborated on China's position, stressing that China's consistent position is to facilitate talks for peace, and to promote the international community to form the greatest common denominator for a political solution to the crisis. European countries were urged to address both the symptoms and the root causes of the crisis, and make efforts for the restoration of peace and security.

Qin is on a visit to Germany, France and Norway from May 8 to 12 at the invitation of his German, French and Norwegian counterparts.

