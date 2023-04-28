Chemical company BASF strives for bigger market share in China
FRANKFURT, April 27 (Xinhua) -- German chemical company BASF said on Thursday that it would redouble efforts to strengthen its presence in China.
Speaking at a meeting in Mannheim, BASF CEO Martin Brudermueller said that Chinese transactions accounted for less than 15 percent of the company's sales in 2022, despite the fact that around half of the global sales in this segment were made in China.
With an eye to a stagnating European market, BASF is investigating in a 10 billion-U.S. dollar Verbund project in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.
Brudermueller's disappointment was palpable when he talked about the European market. "Our home market is increasingly worrying us," he said, "Profitability is nowhere near what it should be."
According to the results released by the company on Thursday, at almost 20 billion euros (22 billion dollars), its revenue was 13.4 percent lower than in the first quarter of the previous year, and the adjusted operating profit (EBIT) fell by almost a third to 1.9 billion euros. (1 euro = 1.1 U.S. dollar)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior Chinese diplomat meets German FM
- Conservative wing of Germany's SPD calls for more pragmatic China policy
- Chinese, German FMs co-chair strategic dialogue on diplomacy, security
- German companies increase investment in China, acting against decoupling voices of Washington
- German Foreign Minister to visit China
- NEVs create new platform for Sino-German cooperation
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.