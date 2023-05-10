Chinese FM visits Confucius Institute in Berlin, encourages closer exchanges

Xinhua) 11:27, May 10, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang talks to a family member of John Rabe while visiting an exhibition on Rabe at the Confucius Institute in Berlin, Germany, on May 9, 2023. Qin visited the Confucius Institute here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

BERLIN, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang visited the Confucius Institute in Berlin on Tuesday, encouraging closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Germany.

Qin said that as the first Confucius Institute in Germany, the Confucius Institute in Berlin has not only helped promote the Chinese language and culture, but also spread the seeds of friendship since its establishment 17 years ago.

He encouraged the students to enhance mutual understanding through learning. He also encouraged the faculty to overcome difficulties and tackle challenges for a better institute, and to contribute more to promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Germany.

Qin also visited an exhibition on John Rabe at the institute, and met with Rabe's family.

Rabe, a German businessman, together with dozens of foreigners, risked lives to set up an international safety zone in the city of Nanjing in 1937, and helped protect Chinese citizens during the Nanjing Massacre.

Qin said that Rabe saved more than 250,000 Chinese lives during the Nanjing Massacre and won the sincere respect and friendship of the Chinese people. "We should take history as a mirror, cherish and safeguard peace, and never let the tragedy of history repeat itself," he said.

