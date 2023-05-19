German company Bullmer celebrates 90th founding anniversary in Linhai, E China

May 19, 2023

Managers from Germany and China exchange views on management at the TopCut-Bullmer Co., Ltd in Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 18, 2023. Bullmer, a German company founded in 1933, celebrated its 90th founding anniversary in Linhai on Thursday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Bullmer is a leading automatic cutting system supplier in the world, which almost went bankrupt in the financial crisis in 2008. In 2009, New Jack Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., a Chinese private sewing machine supplier based in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, took over the company and also built a production base in China. The two companies take advantages of their brands, technologies and production channels, and also make innovations in China.

Since the takeover, the annual sales of Bullmer has risen to about 600 million yuan (about 85 million U.S. dollars) from 40 million yuan (about 5.67 million U.S. dollars), becoming a successful acquisition of overseas company by a Chinese company.

