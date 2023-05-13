Russian cosmonauts integrate radiator-heat exchanger during spacewalk
VLADIVOSTOK, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Two Russian cosmonauts successfully integrated a radiator-heat exchanger into the Nauka module during a spacewalk, Russia's TASS news agency said on Saturday.
During the extravehicular activity (EVA) outside the International Space Station (ISS), Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin filled the hydraulic circuits of the radiator with coolant and combined them with the hydraulic circuits of the thermal management system of the Nauka module.
The cosmonauts started their EVA at 6:47 p.m. Friday Moscow time (1547 GMT), finished their tasks in five hours and 14 minutes, which was faster than expected, and returned to the station ahead of schedule.
This was the third EVA conducted by Russian cosmonauts in 2023.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russian St. Petersburg marks Victory Day with military parade, concerts
- Putin, Zhaparov agree to boost military cooperation in joint statement
- In pics: rehearsal of Victory Day military parade in Moscow
- Russian and Ukrainian delegates brawl at meeting in Türkiye
- Russia-U.S. ties on verge of open armed conflict over Ukraine: Russia's deputy FM
- Moscow condemns Ukraine for Kremlin drone attack while Kiev denies involvement
- Drone attack hits oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region
- China calls for restraint over alleged drone attack on Kremlin
- Russia says Washington behind drone attack on Kremlin
- Drone attack causes fire at Russian oil refinery: media
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.