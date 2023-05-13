Russian cosmonauts integrate radiator-heat exchanger during spacewalk

Xinhua) 10:44, May 13, 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Two Russian cosmonauts successfully integrated a radiator-heat exchanger into the Nauka module during a spacewalk, Russia's TASS news agency said on Saturday.

During the extravehicular activity (EVA) outside the International Space Station (ISS), Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin filled the hydraulic circuits of the radiator with coolant and combined them with the hydraulic circuits of the thermal management system of the Nauka module.

The cosmonauts started their EVA at 6:47 p.m. Friday Moscow time (1547 GMT), finished their tasks in five hours and 14 minutes, which was faster than expected, and returned to the station ahead of schedule.

This was the third EVA conducted by Russian cosmonauts in 2023.

