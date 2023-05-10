Russian St. Petersburg marks Victory Day with military parade, concerts

ST. PETERSBURG, May 9 (Xinhua) -- St. Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia, held a series of events on Tuesday, including a military parade and concerts, to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The parade was held on the Palace Square, with the participation of about 4,000 military personnel and more than 80 items of military equipment from the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

Concerts dedicated to the anniversary were held in various districts of St. Petersburg, with the main concert of "Courage. Memory. Victory" staged at the Palace Square.

A veterans parade in vintage cars and flower-laying ceremonies were held in the city.

The celebrations ended with a fireworks show.

Victory Day is a celebration of the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, in which the Soviet Union lost around 27 million people.

