Russia-U.S. ties on verge of open armed conflict over Ukraine: Russia's deputy FM

Xinhua) 10:38, May 06, 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned on Thursday that Russia and the United States are on the verge of an open armed conflict over Ukraine, but Moscow is trying to prevent this.

Ryabkov said that Moscow knew that Kiev was acting under Washington's instructions when it chose to attack targets in Russia, including a drone strike on the Kremlin, adding that both Ukraine and the United States looked ridiculous when they denied their involvement in the attack.

Noting the growing risk of escalation in recent months, he said the United States continued to use Ukraine as a tool to stage and carry out audacious and dangerous acts of provocation.

Moscow patiently and calmly made it clear to Washington that further escalation was unacceptable, Ryabkov said, adding that it was necessary for both sides to have contact.

