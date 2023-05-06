Russia-U.S. ties on verge of open armed conflict over Ukraine: Russia's deputy FM
VLADIVOSTOK, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned on Thursday that Russia and the United States are on the verge of an open armed conflict over Ukraine, but Moscow is trying to prevent this.
Ryabkov said that Moscow knew that Kiev was acting under Washington's instructions when it chose to attack targets in Russia, including a drone strike on the Kremlin, adding that both Ukraine and the United States looked ridiculous when they denied their involvement in the attack.
Noting the growing risk of escalation in recent months, he said the United States continued to use Ukraine as a tool to stage and carry out audacious and dangerous acts of provocation.
Moscow patiently and calmly made it clear to Washington that further escalation was unacceptable, Ryabkov said, adding that it was necessary for both sides to have contact.
Photos
Related Stories
- Report discloses CIA cyberattacks against other countries
- Subway killing stuns, divides New Yorkers: New York Times
- Gender pay gap extends career long, affects women's retirement: U.S. media
- Hollywood writers strike over pay and AI
- CIA once again confirms US' title as 'the world's biggest source of chaos'
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.