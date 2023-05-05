Moscow condemns Ukraine for Kremlin drone attack while Kiev denies involvement
MOSCOW/KIEV, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Russia on Thursday condemned Ukraine for a drone attack on the Kremlin, while Kiev denied involvement in the alleged strike.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said Kiev is behind the attack on Wednesday, adding that the Ukrainian actions were particularly ironic as "an attempt to assassinate the Russian president was made on the eve of Victory Day and the May 9 Parade."
Kiev once again "confirm its unwillingness for peace and the settlement of the conflict through political and diplomatic means," the ministry said, stressing that "such crimes will never go unanswered."
"Russia will respond in accordance with an assessment of the threat that Kiev has created for the leadership of our country," it said.
Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday that Ukraine was not involved in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.
"Ukraine did not attack the Kremlin or any other facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," Podolyak told the government-run Ukrinform news agency, adding that Ukrainian military forces are targeting solely military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Photos
Related Stories
- China calls for avoiding escalation in Ukraine crisis after Kremlin drone attack
- Drone attack hits oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region
- China calls for restraint over alleged drone attack on Kremlin
- Russia says Washington behind drone attack on Kremlin
- Drone attack causes fire at Russian oil refinery: media
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.