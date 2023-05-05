Moscow condemns Ukraine for Kremlin drone attack while Kiev denies involvement

May 05, 2023

MOSCOW/KIEV, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Russia on Thursday condemned Ukraine for a drone attack on the Kremlin, while Kiev denied involvement in the alleged strike.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Kiev is behind the attack on Wednesday, adding that the Ukrainian actions were particularly ironic as "an attempt to assassinate the Russian president was made on the eve of Victory Day and the May 9 Parade."

Kiev once again "confirm its unwillingness for peace and the settlement of the conflict through political and diplomatic means," the ministry said, stressing that "such crimes will never go unanswered."

"Russia will respond in accordance with an assessment of the threat that Kiev has created for the leadership of our country," it said.

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday that Ukraine was not involved in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

"Ukraine did not attack the Kremlin or any other facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation," Podolyak told the government-run Ukrinform news agency, adding that Ukrainian military forces are targeting solely military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

