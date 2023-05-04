Drone attack causes fire at Russian oil refinery: media

VLADIVOSTOK, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A fire broke out at an oil refinery in southern Russia after it was attacked by an unknown drone, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Seversky district of the Krasnodar region, causing no casualties, according to Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of Krasnodar.

"Firefighters and emergency workers are already on site," Kondratyev wrote on his social media channel, adding there was no threat to nearby residents.

This is the second drone attack on an oil facility in Krasnodar this week. On Wednesday night, another drone attack took place at an oil reservoir in Volna village in Temryuk district, causing a fire that covered an area of 1,200 square meters.

