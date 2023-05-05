Drone attack hits oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region

MOSCOW, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A fire broke out at an oil refinery in southern Russia's Rostov region after a drone crashed into the plant, the region's governor said Thursday.

The fire broke out on Thursday morning at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery after an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into a facility at the plant that was under construction and exploded, Governor Vasily Golubev said in a Telegram post.

"The fire that occurred following the explosion was immediately extinguished," the governor said.

No casualties were reported following the incident, and the fire caused minor damage to the plant.

