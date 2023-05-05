China calls for restraint over alleged drone attack on Kremlin
BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday called for restraint from all sides to avoid escalating the situation after two Ukrainian drones allegedly attempted to attack the Kremlin and were disabled by Russian radar systems.
"We have noted relevant reports. China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. All sides need to avoid taking actions that might further escalate the situation," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing when asked for comments on the reports.
In response to a question if the incident will influence China's plan of sending its representative to visit Ukraine, Mao said further announcements will be made in due course about the visit by the special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries.
China will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Mao said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia says Washington behind drone attack on Kremlin
- Drone attack causes fire at Russian oil refinery: media
- Russia says Ukraine tried to strike Kremlin with drones while Kiev denies involvement
- Putin, Erdogan discuss ties, regional issues over phone
- Russia says to expel German diplomats after Germany's "hostile" actions
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.