China calls for restraint over alleged drone attack on Kremlin

Xinhua) 08:51, May 05, 2023

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday called for restraint from all sides to avoid escalating the situation after two Ukrainian drones allegedly attempted to attack the Kremlin and were disabled by Russian radar systems.

"We have noted relevant reports. China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. All sides need to avoid taking actions that might further escalate the situation," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing when asked for comments on the reports.

In response to a question if the incident will influence China's plan of sending its representative to visit Ukraine, Mao said further announcements will be made in due course about the visit by the special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries.

China will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)