Russia says Washington behind drone attack on Kremlin

Xinhua) 08:13, May 05, 2023

A "No Fly Zone" sign is seen near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 3, 2023. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Russia has evidence showing that the United States and Ukraine were behind the recent drone attack on the Kremlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We have this data. The data that was received by our special service," Peskov said about an attempted drone attack Wednesday on the Kremlin.

Peskov noted that the United States must understand that Russia is aware of its participation in the terrorist attack, saying that it's important for Washington to "understand how dangerous such direct participation in the conflict really is."

Russia's presidential press service said Wednesday that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin by using two drones to attack his Kremlin residence.

The Kremlin said the military and special services used radar warfare to put the unmanned aerial vehicles out of action.

Meanwhile, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that Russia's claims are false. He told local media that "there was no involvement by the United States" in the attack.

