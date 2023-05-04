Infographics: How US leveraged Internet, technology to promote color revolutions abroad

People's Daily Online) 16:14, May 04, 2023

Editor's notes:

In the past few decades, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has been involved in overthrowing or attempting to overthrow at least 50 legal governments of other countries, although they have only admitted to 7 of them. These actions have caused turmoil in the affected countries. Effective information dissemination and on-site command have become decisive factors in launching such incidents. The advanced technologies the US developed in these areas have provided unprecedented technical possibilities for US intelligence and governance departments to launch a "color revolution."

Source: Report on CIA's cyberattacks on other countries jointly released by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360

