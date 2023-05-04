U.S. Atlanta mass shooting suspect in custody: police

Xinhua) 10:46, May 04, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The Atlanta Police Department announced on Wednesday night that it has taken into custody the suspect in a deadly mass shooting earlier in the day.

The shooter has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who opened fire at Northside Hospital medical facility in Atlanta, leaving one person dead and four others injured.

The hospital said that the facility in Midtown Atlanta will be closed on Thursday and that all patient appointments are canceled.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that U.S. President Joe Biden was "frustrated" by the frequent occurrence of mass shootings in the country.

A total of 190 mass shootings have taken place in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

More than 14,200 people have lost their lives due to gun violence across the country in the past several months, the website's data showed.

