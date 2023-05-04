Active shooter reported in U.S. city Atlanta, multiple people injured

Xinhua) May 04, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Police in Atlanta, U.S. state of Georgia, is investigating an active shooter inside a building in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St," the Atlanta Police Department tweeted.

"We are aware of multiple people injured," it wrote, adding that the suspect is still at large.

"Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away," the police department said.

Atlanta is the capital and most populous city of the southeastern U.S. state of Georgia.

