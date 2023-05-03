U.S. to open embassies in Tonga, other Pacific island countries: senior diplomat
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Xinhua) -- The United States will open an embassy in Tonga later this month, with more embassies expected to be established in other Pacific island countries including Kiribati and Vanuatu, said a senior State Department official Tuesday.
Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, told a subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a hearing on the current administration's fiscal year 2024 budget requirement that the budget will be of help to Washington's "expanded diplomatic presence across the Indo-Pacific, including a new Embassy in the Solomon Islands and planning for new embassies in Kiribati, Tonga, and Vanuatu."
The administration's FY 2024 budget request for the East Asian and Pacific region includes a diplomatic engagement budget of 533 million U.S. dollars and a foreign assistance budget of 1.36 billion dollars, as well as 2 billion dollars to support the U.S. "Indo-Pacific Strategy," Kritenbrink told the senators.
The United States officially announced the opening of its embassy in the Solomon Islands on Feb. 2.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. stocks sank on concerns over debt ceiling, weak data
- U.S. House Democrats move to force debt-limit increase as default date looms: New York Times
- U.S. high school musical nixed, altered over sexual, racial fears: Washington Post
- World Insights: Are recent remarks on China by U.S. politicians a "goodwill gesture"?
- World Insights: Unchecked surveillance empire
- Three U.S. soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash during training flight
- U.S. taxpayers fall victim to current welfare system: The Hill
- Colorado becomes first U.S. state to ensure farmers' right in equipment repairs
- U.S. GDP shows slower Q1 growth
- More lenders could be at risk of failure in U.S. banking turmoil
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.