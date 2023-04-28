Colorado becomes first U.S. state to ensure farmers' right in equipment repairs

DENVER, the United States, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Colorado became the first U.S. state to guarantee farmers' right to repair tractors and other equipment, or to secure a reasonable rate at an independent repair shop, thanks to a bill signed into law on Tuesday.

This move was a potential launch pad for other states and even at the federal level where discussions about similar legislation are already under way, KSL news channel located in Salt Lake City, Utah, reported Wednesday.

"Right to Repair" legislation was gaining momentum across the country as lawmakers in 16 states had introduced bills that would force manufacturers to help consumers offset crippling repair bills on a wide array of products and equipment, according to a report by the Public Interest Research Group, an advocacy organization, including in Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas and Vermont.

But the Centennial State, known for its farming and ranching community, became the first state Tuesday to officially help farmers avoid big repair bills they routinely pay for fixing heavy farm equipment.

"I am proud to sign this important bipartisan legislation that saves hardworking farmers and ranchers time and money on repairs, and supports Colorado's thriving agriculture industry," Colorado Democratic Governor Jared Polis said in a statement Tuesday.

"This is a common-sense bipartisan bill to help people avoid unnecessary delays from equipment repairs," he added.

Even though the bill was co-sponsored by some Republican lawmakers, the legislation advanced through long committee hearing as Polis and Colorado democrats were opposed strongly by tractor titan Deere and Co., the 1837 corporation founded by John Deere that grossed 52.58 billion U.S. dollars of revenue in 2022.

The proposal left some lawmakers stuck between their farming constituents pleading for the ability to repair their equipment and the manufacturers who vehemently opposed it.

Deere said the legislation was unnecessary and would carry unintended consequences, such as allowing equipment owners to illegally crank up the horsepower and bypass emissions controls, which would put operator safety and the environment at risk.

Opponents also warned that compelling companies to share more detailed information necessary for repairs could expose proprietary information.

Once the law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, machinery manufacturers like Deere will have to provide farmers with diagnostic tools, software and documents - simple resources currently not accessible. In addition, mechanics will be able to access similar tools for streamlining repairs.

In California, lawmakers are poised to pass legislation that will give new access to tools and manuals to fix "everything from farming equipment to wheelchairs to TV sets and cars," according to the California Public Interest Group (CALPIRG).

California lawmakers on Tuesday heard arguments supporting and opposing the proposed legislation, as State Attorney General Rob Bonta joined his counterparts across the country urging national Right to Repair laws, according to media reports.

