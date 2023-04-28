Home>>
Three U.S. soldiers killed in Alaska helicopter crash during training flight
(Xinhua) 15:43, April 28, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Three U.S. soldiers were killed and another injured when two army helicopters crashed Thursday in Alaska after returning from a training flight, the U.S. Army said.
The accident happened near Healy, a remote area of Alaska. Each helicopter carried two people, said John Pennell, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is the second accident involving military helicopters in the United States in less than a month.
The U.S. Army did not identify the soldiers involved in the incident, and said names would be withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin are notified.
