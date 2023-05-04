Home>>
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in U.S. city Atlanta
(Xinhua) 10:30, May 04, 2023
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Xinhua) -- One person died and three others were sent to hospital after a shooting inside a building in Atlanta, southeastern U.S. state of Georgia, on Wednesday.
As of 13:30 (1730 GMT) on Wednesday, there had been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded, the Atlanta Police Department tweeted.
The police department said they "are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation," adding that three have been transported to hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims.
