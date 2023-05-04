Home>>
Manhunt under way for U.S. Atlanta shooter
(Xinhua) 10:36, May 04, 2023
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Xinhua) -- A manhunt is under way on Wednesday for the shooter who opened fire inside a medical facility in Atlanta, the U.S. state of Georgia, earlier in the day.
The Cobb County Police Department tweeted that officers are searching for the suspect after reports he may have come to the county, located in the Atlanta metropolitan area.
Portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal presence, the police department also wrote.
The shooter has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is still at large as of Wednesday evening.
Patterson allegedly shot five people, all females, in a waiting room on the 11th floor of an Atlanta medical center. One of the victims died at the scene.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Two 10-year-olds found working at McDonald's without pay: U.S. labor regulator
- U.S. Fed hikes interest rates by 25 basis points
- U.S. Fed decision triggers mixed comments from major news outlets
- Economic Watch: U.S. debt ceiling crisis worsens economic plight, threatens global financial stability
- U.S. to open embassies in Tonga, other Pacific island countries: senior diplomat
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.