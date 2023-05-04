Manhunt under way for U.S. Atlanta shooter

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Xinhua) -- A manhunt is under way on Wednesday for the shooter who opened fire inside a medical facility in Atlanta, the U.S. state of Georgia, earlier in the day.

The Cobb County Police Department tweeted that officers are searching for the suspect after reports he may have come to the county, located in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal presence, the police department also wrote.

The shooter has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is still at large as of Wednesday evening.

Patterson allegedly shot five people, all females, in a waiting room on the 11th floor of an Atlanta medical center. One of the victims died at the scene.

