Cloud 'tides' fill Enshi Grand Canyon in Hubei
(Ecns.cn) 13:28, May 12, 2023
Dense clouds fill the Enshi Grand Canyon in central China's Hubei Province. The Enshi Grand Canyon is a typical karst landscape, with cliffs, caves, rock pillars, subsurface streams and waterfalls. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuanming)
